Pinellas County announces Operation Medicine Cabinet prescription drug drop-off event

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County residents safely disposed of unused and expired prescription medications today during Operation Medicine Cabinet, a countywide initiative to combat prescription drug abuse.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at nine drop-off sites throughout the county, including locations in Clearwater, Dunedin, Indian Shores, Largo, St. Pete Beach, and St. Petersburg.

Citizens were able to turn in medications with no questions asked, as part of an effort to raise awareness that prescription drugs remain the most abused drugs in the United States, surpassing all other illicit substances.

No biohazards or needles were accepted, and the program was intended strictly for private citizens. Law enforcement officers were present at each location to ensure smooth collection and disposal.

For more details on future events, you can contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-2222 or Live Free! at 888-727-6398.