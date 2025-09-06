Pinellas County bus driver arrested on child pornography charges fired from school district

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — According to Pinellas County Schools, a bus driver has been fired after his arrest on multiple child pornography charges.
Deputies arrested 35-year-old Donte Burney on Friday on 20 counts of possession of child pornography. Officials said he was employed as a bus driver with Pinellas County Schools.
A district spokesperson said Burney began working for the school system in June and passed all required background checks at the time of hire.
This is an ongoing investigation.
