PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Jasmine Gutierrez faced the same challenge many felt following hurricanes Helene and Milton. Thousands of dollars worth of repairs were needed after her roof was damaged.

As a townhome owner, she handles all indoor repairs, but roof repairs are the responsibility of her HOA.

Pinellas County homeowner seeks answers following roof repairs gone wrong

"Because of the damage, I wasn't able to sleep in that room because that whole room had to be gutted, and there are other areas here where I lost ceilings, floors, walls, that sort of thing, so I was displaced," says Gutierrez.

The roof was eventually patched, and her home was remodeled. But during the spring, the patch started showing issues.

"I even brought in somebody and introduced them to the board, gave the proposals for the roofs to be replaced, and gave that proposal to the board. I even confirmed with the company at that time, this was earlier this year, that the roofs in the community could be replaced prior to hurricane season," says Gutierrez, "All I hear is James Roofing will patch the roofs, though I have not heard anything from James Roofing, and I have major damage now again to my place."

So after several weeks of no response, Gutierrez reached out to Tampa Bay 28.

When reporter Blake Phillips contacted the property management group, they stated that the repairs had been delayed due to rain throughout the past few weeks.

"She (the property manager) has already ordered that repair, but he's a week behind, probably because of all the rain that we've had," a spokesperson for Qualified Property Management said over the phone.

Following that phone call, a representative from James Roofing gave Gutierrez a call to schedule a repair time for Tuesday, Sept. 2.



