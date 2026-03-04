Man arrested for flashing laser at Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helicopter: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a St. Pete man accused of flashing a laser lighting device at a PCSO helicopter while it was in the air.
The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on March 3, when the PCSO helicopter was struck by a green laser light while airborne in the area of 38th Avenue North.
Deputies located 71-year-old James R. Mock and arrested him on a third-degree felony charge of misuse of a laser lighting device, per PCSO.
Mock was then transported to the Pinellas County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
