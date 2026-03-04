Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Man arrested for flashing laser at Pinellas County Sheriff's Office helicopter: PCSO

Covering_Pinellas.png
WFTS
Covering_Pinellas.png
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday the arrest of a St. Pete man accused of flashing a laser lighting device at a PCSO helicopter while it was in the air.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m. on March 3, when the PCSO helicopter was struck by a green laser light while airborne in the area of 38th Avenue North.

Deputies located 71-year-old James R. Mock and arrested him on a third-degree felony charge of misuse of a laser lighting device, per PCSO.

Mock was then transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Brides and grooms who booked a Tampa Bay Area wedding venue are trying to salvage their special days after learning the venue abruptly closed.

Couples left scrambling after Tampa Bay Area wedding venue abruptly closes

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.