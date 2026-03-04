Residents in St. Pete see high energy bills after cold spells

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in St. Pete are now receiving their energy bills from the recent cold weather we had, and many people say they are having a hard time affording to pay them.

"It was at least $75-$100 more each month," said Andrew Hernandez, a resident in St. Pete.

Hernandez said his recent electric bills have been close to $300, and he's having a hard time paying them.

He said the high bills come after the Tampa Bay Area saw record-breaking cold weather over the last couple of months.

"When we are not here, we'll put it down to 65°. We'll also put bedsheets down on the bottom of the doorway so that helps with the draft," said Hernandez.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy told me that Florida experienced some of the coldest weather we've seen since 2018. That's why some of those higher bills were expected.

But Marley Price, with an organization called Dump Duke, said the high bills are shocking.

"It really depends on where you're at in the city too and how old your house is…so some people we've seen bills as low as like just the $35 charge for the base fee all the way up to almost $1,000 which is a lot of money," said Price.

Dump Duke is pushing for municipal-run utilities to bring down energy bills.

Currently, the City of St. Pete is seeking bids for a feasibility study to assess how moving away from Duke Energy would affect costs.

People in St. Pete said the issue isn't only about electric costs, but it trickles down and forces people to make tough decisions.

"My car actually has a transmission issues right now and so I'm deciding whether or not to fix that or take the bus or a bike to get to where I need to," said Hernandez.

I reached out to Duke Energy via email, and they said that they do provide flexible payment programs and financial assistance to those who qualify.

Flexible payment options are available here and here.

For additional assistance, click here.



