Pinellas deputies conducting death investigation after body found at Anclote Island: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO)is working a death investigation after a male victim was found in the water near Anclote Island on Saturday.

According to PCSO officials, deputies responded to a call for an adult male floating in the water near a jet ski at Anclote Island on Saturday.

There was no evidence that the victim was involved in any kind of crash, PCSO officials said.

It is believed that he was ejected from his jet ski, officials added

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office was assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

No other information was made available.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

