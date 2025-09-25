Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinellas deputy rescues injured rabbit, nurses it back to health then sets it free

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
OLDSMAR, Fla. — A Pinellas County deputy said he helped save an injured rabbit he found near Racetrack Road on Sept. 19, helped nurse it back to health, then set it free Wednesday.

He ensured the animal’s recovery and safe return to its natural habitat.

Deputy Baldwin, who gained attention earlier this year for rescuing an opossum, brought the rabbit to a local veterinarian, where it was treated and cleared for release. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), Baldwin was then able to watch the animal’s release at a nearby park.

Officials remind residents who encounter injured wildlife in Pinellas County to contact one of the following agencies:

  • Birds In Helping Hands: 727-365-4592 (serves Pinellas County wildlife not just birds)
  • Owl’s Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife: (813) 598-5926
  • SPCA Tampa Bay (Largo): 727-586-3592
  • SPCA Tampa Bay has some great tips on their website, including who to call after hours.

