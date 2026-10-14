Pinellas parents react to 5 school closures

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL (WFTS) — The Pinellas County School Board voted on Tuesday to close five schools going into the 2027-2028 school year.

One of the schools closing is Bear Creek Elementary.

"Bear Creek is more than just a school," said Sabrina Pennywell, whose children have attended the school. "It's a community, it's a village. They show up for us and we show up for them."

"They treat them more than just students, they are family… so the emotional toll is absolutely devastating," she added.

Pennywell said Bear Creek Elementary is a school her family loves.

"I have had two previous sons go to that school, I have two daughters that go to that school, and when I told them about it, they were actually heartbroken as well," said Pennywell.

District leaders said the closures are needed because of declining enrollment numbers.

Parents of students at Bear Creek Elementary said they are upset about the closure, and they aren't sure where their kids will end up next. They said they need help sorting out those options.

Kianna Carter doesn’t want to have to drive any further than Bear Creek Elementary School to get to her grandchild.

"It's closer to home, I don't have to go so far, if something happens to her, I can get to her faster," said Carter.

Sami Leigh Scott, whose grandson goes to Blanton Elementary School, said she was was so upset to see the school on the chopping block, that she started a petition.

"The value behind the gate, behind the doors, in the classroom, has no less value for our children, and parents and administrators and our teachers than any of the other schools," said Scott.

She is still fighting to keep the school open.

"Some of our children, it's difficult for them to skip gears… they have enough challenges whether it's our ESE children or the other children who have been in the school building since pre-K," said Scott.

District leaders said they will be working with parents to help navigate this transition.

Pennywell said although she doesn't want Bear Creek to close, she will make the best of the change.

"We just have to come together for our kids and put them into a different environment that they will feel loved, at home, and safe," Pennywell said.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.