Pinellas Park man arrested after abusing 11-year-old girl: PPPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) arrested a man on Sept. 5 after he was accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl, authorities said.

Anthony David Johnson, 41, was charged with sexual battery on a child under the age of twelve and lewd and lascivious molestation by an adult on a child under the age of twelve.

On Sept. 5, PPPD detectives initiated an investigation after an 11-year-old Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School student said she was sexually abused by a “family member.”

The investigation showed that the child had been abused over several years while living in Johnson's home, which began when she was about 5 years old, police officials said.

Johnson, however, was not related to the victim nor a family member, officials noted.

Two additional juveniles who were living in Johnson's home also were removed and placed in the care of their family.

The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) was actively involved

throughout the investigation, assisting with the safe placement of the victim

and her family.

Johnson was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.