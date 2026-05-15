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Pinellas Park man charged in DUI crash that breaks victim's neck: PPPD

Pinellas Park Police Department
WFTS
Pinellas Park Police Department
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A Pinellas Park drunk driving suspect was arrested on Tuesday after fleeing from a crash that broke a victim’s neck, authorities said.

Vladyslav Kutsayev, 20, was charged with DUI - causing bodily injury after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash on 66thStreet at about 9:44 p.m.

After the crash, Kutsayev, who was driving a 2016 black BMW vehicle, tried to escape on foot, but was tracked down by a witness, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) report.

The other driver was taken to an area hospital with a broken neck, the affidavit stated.

Kutsayev had slurred speech, bloodshot, watery eyes and alcohol was detected on his breath, the officer stated in the report.

Kutsayev also was admitted to the hospital with injuries, where he refused to give a blood sample.

He was charged additionally with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

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