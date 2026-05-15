Safety Harbor IT director arrested on child pornography charges: PCSO

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A Safety Harbor man who worked as an information technology director at a private school was arrested after detectives said he accessed and shared child pornography files involving children younger than 8 years old.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), detectives with the Cyber Investigations Unit began investigating after receiving information that child pornography files were being accessed and shared online. Investigators identified the suspect as 75-year-old David Reitmeyer.

Detectives said Reitmeyer was the director of information technology at Countryside Christian Academy during the investigation. The sheriff’s office said the school cooperated with investigators and terminated Reitmeyer’s employment.

Investigators said there is no indication that Reitmeyer participated in illegal activity while on school property.

Countryside Christian Church provided a statement following his arrest:

Public Statement of Countryside Christian Church by Tampa Bay 28

Reitmeyer was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on May 14 on nine counts of possession of child pornography.