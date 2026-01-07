Pinellas Park police arrest 21-year-old on child pornography charges after SWAT search

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — According to the Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD), officers arrested 21-year-old Alexander Rasmussen on Wednesday after investigators traced the online possession and transmission of child pornography to a residence in the city, leading to a SWAT-assisted search warrant.

Detectives said PPPD's SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 6900 block of 84th Avenue North on Jan. 7, where Rasmussen was taken into custody.

The investigation began after detectives received information child pornography was being accessed and shared over the internet, officers said. Using multiple investigative techniques, authorities identified Rasmussen, of Pinellas Park, as the suspect.

Rasmussen was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of child pornography.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail following his arrest.

This is an ongoing investigation.