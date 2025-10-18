Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinellas Park police searching for bank robbery suspect

Crime Scene
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park police are searching for a bank robbery suspect after the unknown man passed a note to a teller on Saturday implying he was armed, authorities said.

At about 10:15 a.m., Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank, 7100 U.S. Highway 19 North after a bank robbery had just occurred.

According to a PPPD report, an unknown male passed a note to a bank teller, implying he was armed and demanded money.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Officers are actively working to identify and locate him.

The suspect is described as an older white male wearing a neon green long-sleeved shirt and glasses, the report stated.

The investigation remains active.

As more information or suspect images become available, an updated release will be issued, PPPD officials said.

