Police arrest man in killing of 86-year-old man and dog in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The man suspected of shooting to death an 86-year-old man and the family dog is now in custody, St. Pete police announced on Thursday morning.

Police said they arrested 43-year-old Jason Blythe for on unrelated charges on July 1 in Tampa.

Blythe will be formally charged with the 11th Street South homicide homicide that happened in St. Petersburg on June 30.

Detectives suspect Blythe shot the 86-year-old man and the family dog in the 5800 block of 11th Street South. Police also confirmed Blythe was known to the 86-year-old man, describing him as acquainted with the shooting victim. But the motive for the homicide is unknown.

St. Pete police said Blythe is expected to be transported to the Pinellas County Jail to face charges of first-degree homicide, animal cruelty, and felon in possession of a firearm, once detectives and the State Attorney's Office complete filing the arrest warrant.



Blythe is currently being held without bond in Hillsborough County for a warrant out of Tifton County, Georgia, for aggravated assault on a peace

officer and fleeing and eluding.