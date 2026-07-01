86-year-old man killed at home in St. Pete: police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation involving an 86-year-old man and his dog.

Police said an 86-year-old man was found dead at his home in the 5800 block of 11th Street South in St. Petersburg. Officials said the suspect also killed the family dog that was with the victim.

Police said this is an isolated incident and that they have identified a person of interest.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.