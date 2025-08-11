Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Possible drowning incident at Treasure Island Beach: Officials

Police
Ajax9/shutterstock.com
Stock image of police lights.
Police
Posted
and last updated

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Treasure Island officials said agencies and officers responded to reports of a possible drowning at Treasure Island Beach around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said that initial reports indicated a male was found floating in the water and was brought ashore by bystanders.

Emergency crews performed life-saving efforts and the patient was transported to a local hospital, according to the report.

The patient's condition is currently unknown.

There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.

Local woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.