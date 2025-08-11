Possible drowning incident at Treasure Island Beach: Officials

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Treasure Island officials said agencies and officers responded to reports of a possible drowning at Treasure Island Beach around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Officials said that initial reports indicated a male was found floating in the water and was brought ashore by bystanders.
Emergency crews performed life-saving efforts and the patient was transported to a local hospital, according to the report.
The patient's condition is currently unknown.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.