ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

St. Pete businesses and those around Tropicana Field are experiencing post-season fever with the Tampa Bay Rays in the playoffs, as economic projections point to millions of dollars in potential impact per game.

"We have the postseason fever," said St. Pete Chamber President Chris Steinocher.

Steinocher said Major League Baseball projects that a city like St. Petersburg could generate about $4 million in economic impact on the low end per playoff game. Bigger markets estimate their impact at around $7 million per game.

WATCH: 'Post-season fever': Tampa Bay Rays in playoffs could bring up to $7M per game to St. Pete

'Post-season fever': Tampa Bay Rays in playoffs could bring up to $7M per game to St. Pete

"Major League Baseball believes that a city like ours and can generate about $4 million in economic impact on the low side. Some of our bigger markets. Cities estimate their impact is about $7 million per game," Steinocher said hopeful the Rays can take it to 11-games to win it all. "We want to go all the way. You are talking almost $77 million. The minimum would be almost $44 million. That's a real economic impact, Nadeen, and it shows up in so many ways."

The post-season boost comes after a tough couple of years for local businesses. Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off Tropicana Field, forcing the Rays to play at Steinbrenner Field last season. Steinocher said businesses in St. Pete lost 30% of their revenue because of it.

"We worked very hard. The Major League Baseball is an economic development strategy for us. It is a pastime for America, but it's an economic development strategy. And when you lose a main driver like that, you get concerned for all those people who invested so much and There's a lot of great families in Saint Pete, so this is our day to kind of just enjoy and appreciate and uh earn some of that resources back," Steinocher said.

But they are ready to make that money back. Steinocher said the Yankees fan base is also expected to travel and spend 35% more per post-season game than during the regular season. Fans are expected to stay for at least the first two games — a 4- to 5-night stay that will bring significant tourism dollars to the area this week.