President Barack Obama Main Library reopens in St. Petersburg after $16.8M renovation

Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After four years of renovation and construction delays, the President Barack Obama Main Library has reopened in St. Petersburg with expanded amenities and modernized spaces designed to serve the city’s diverse community.

The $16.8 million project added an auditorium, café, bookstore, STEAM workshop, new computer lab, and additional meeting and office space. The library, originally built in 1963, now features extended hours, children’s and teen areas, a functional mezzanine with study rooms, and public art inspired by the city’s coastal ties to President Obama’s Hawaiian upbringing.

"The reopening of the long-awaited President Barack Obama Main Library marks a proud moment for St. Petersburg," said Mayor Kenneth T. Welch. "I want to thank our City staff for their hard work in getting this project completed. This modernized space will serve as a resource for all who live, learn, and grow in our city, providing access to knowledge, technology, and opportunity for every member of the community."

"We're so excited to welcome the community back to the President Barack Obama Main Library," said Beth Lindsay, Director of Libraries for the City of St. Petersburg. "This space has always belonged to the people of St. Pete, and we can't wait for everyone to experience how it's been reimagined for today's needs and tomorrow's possibilities."

The Main Library will be open seven days a week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

