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Professional boxing coach chases American dream in Tampa Bay

Professional boxing coach chases American dream in Tampa Bay
Jessy Ross Thompson, WFTS
Professional boxing coach chases American dream in Tampa Bay
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ST. PETE, Fla. — For Jessy Ross Thompson, boxing has been part of his life since he was seven years old.

The Montreal native grew up learning the sport from his father before training under hall of fame cutman and coach Russ Anber.

Now, nearly three decades later, he has built a reputation as one of the few people in professional boxing working at the highest level as both a head coach and cutman, training some of the best fighters in the world.

Professional boxing coach chases American dream in Tampa Bay

“I moved down here three years ago. I was a coach in Montreal, Canada, from the age of 18.”

Thompson coached Olympians and world champions in Canada, but despite that success, he knew he was destined for more.

“It’s the American dream, it’s the opportunities, it’s the hustle, the opportunity to go to the next level. Whereas in our home country of Canada, I felt like I plateaued, but I felt like there was another level that I was missing out on. And that’s the hardest thing in life, is leaving that comfort.”

And while Thompson and his fighters have seen huge victories as of late, the path to get here was hard.

And for he and his family's first year, home was a camper.

“For the kids, coming to live in Florida in a camper for a few months to a year, for them it was like fun, it was an adventure. They don’t have a standard, they’re young, right? But for my wife, it was going from a three-story home, three bathrooms, living in comfort, to living in a one-room, 27-foot trailer.”

Professional boxing coach chases American dream in Tampa Bay

Today, Thompson’s gamble is paying off.

Professional fighters from around the world now relocate to Tampa Bay specifically to train with him

And for his first family, he hopes the risks they took become proof that the American dream is still possible for anyone.

“And that’s really the message I want to give people out to people — to motivate others to follow their dreams and to understand that they only have one life to live.”

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