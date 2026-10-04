ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The postseason atmosphere is heating up in St. Petersburg as Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees fans pack Tropicana Field, each confident their team has what it takes to make a deep playoff run.

WATCH NOW: Rays and Yankees fans bring postseason confidence to Tropicana Field ahead of ALDS

Rays and Yankees fans bring postseason confidence to Tropicana Field ahead of ALDS

For Rays fans, the excitement is about more than just making it to the next round. Some believe this series could be the first step toward a World Series appearance.

“I feel like whoever wins this series is definitely gonna' go on to the World Series,” said Rays fan Ryan Smith.

Tampa Bay 28 Two brothers, who are long time Tampa Bay Rays fans, tell Haley Zarcone their stradegy on how the first game of the ALDS should go.

But with Yankees fans also making their presence known, the rivalry is hard to ignore.

“I'm just ignoring them. That's what you do,” said Rays fan Kari Wood.

For some, even being surrounded by opposing fans is part of the experience.

“It's hard because we're surrounded by Yankees fans being in Florida, but I mean this team, it's a different type of camaraderie,” said Rays fan Anthony Muniz.

And Yankees fans aren't backing down.

“We had a great series. We were hot. I mean, they don't know what's coming to them,” said Yankees fan Drew Sucoff.

Rays fans, meanwhile, are looking back at the team's success against New York at the Trop as a reason for optimism.

“Feel great. I mean, we saw what we did to them at the Trop. They got two wins in the Trop this year, so we can keep going on that,” Smith said.

Tampa Bay 28 The Wood sisters say they have been fans of the Tampa Bay Rays since high school. They were confident the team would win game one.

As fans look ahead to the series, they say the Rays will need to lean into what they believe they do best.

“The Yankees have great pitching. I think everybody knows that, but the Rays are very good at putting the ball in play, and I think we're going to rely heavily on that,” Muniz said.

With Tropicana Field hosting the first game of the American League Division Series, the ballpark is also bringing back memories for longtime fans.

Seth King remembers coming to games as a kid to watch players like Fred McGriff and Jose Canseco. Now, he's hoping to create those same memories with his son.

“We're excited to be here and see the third level open full of people,” King said.

Tampa Bay 28 Seth King Jr. is going to his first postseason game with his father, Seth Sr. He tells Tampa Bay 28 he brought his golden glove to the game for good luck.

The father-son duo had an extra reason to celebrate heading into the game. King's son, Seth Jr., had just earned a Golden Glove at his T-ball game that morning.

“I got two stops and an out and I got a hit,” he said.

When asked who his favorite Rays player is, the young fan didn't hesitate: Chandler Simpson.

For the Kings, that Golden Glove is bringing a little extra luck into the postseason.

Game two of the series returns to Tropicana Field Monday, as Rays and Yankees fans continue cheering on their teams in the best-of-five series.