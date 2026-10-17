ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans gathered at Tropicana Field Friday night to watch Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, but rain in Cleveland forced Major League Baseball to postpone the game.

Rays fans make the most of postponed ALCS game during watch party at the Trop

The delay didn’t stop the fun at the Trop. Fans enjoyed food, drinks, balloon animals, and a dance party with Raymond and DJ Kitty on the outfield.

Game 4 is now scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m., with Game 5 shifted to Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Rays are offering some relief for fans who bought tickets to the watch party only to see the plans change. Anyone who purchased a ticket for Friday’s watch party can use that same ticket to attend Sunday’s event at the same admission level. Those fans will also receive a complimentary general admission ticket for Saturday’s watch party.

When Games 4 and 5 are eventually played in Cleveland, the Rays will have to win at least one of them to keep the series going and force a Game 6 back home in St. Pete. Right now, the Rays trail the Guardians 2-1 in the ALCS.