ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rays fans left Tropicana Field disappointed Monday night, but many aren’t ready to count Tampa Bay out after a Game 1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

Rays fans remain confident despite Game 1 loss to Guardians

The Rays jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning, but their offense went quiet for much of the game as Cleveland eventually pulled ahead. Tampa Bay cut the deficit to one run with a home run in the eighth, but the Guardians added to their lead in the ninth to seal the win.

Still, Rays fans say they believe their team can bounce back.

“They’ve been showing up all season, so I’m confident,” said Tim Hall. “Again, disappointed, but, you know, they’re the best team in the AL, so hopefully they can come through.”

Kyle Martell, who lives in Palm Harbor, also believes the Rays can recover and make a run in the series.

While Tampa Bay fans look ahead to Game 2, Guardians fans were celebrating the series-opening win.

Fresh Harris, who’s from Cleveland, was among those enjoying the victory.

“We’ve got a good team. We’ve got an awesome team this year. We’re doing our thing,” Harris said.

Rays fans brought plenty of energy to Tropicana Field for the opener and hope to do the same Tuesday night as Tampa Bay looks to even the series.

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Tropicana Field.