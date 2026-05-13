Man accused of sexual battery on hospital patients in Largo: LPD

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) said it has arrested a worker at a hospital after he was accused of sexually battering patients.

LPD said it has arrested Se’Jour Fulks with three counts of sexual battery on two vulnerable adults at HCA Florida West Largo.

Tampa Bay 28 previously covered Fulks in 2017 when he was arrested before admitting to stealing an elderly resident's credit card while working as a caregiver at Lake House Assisted Living Facility in Largo.

Fulks has been an employee at HCA Florida West Largo from January of 2026 to May.

Tampa Bay 28 is showing Fulks’ mugshot because LPD continues to investigate the incident, and is asking anyone who was a patient or a family member of a patient at the hospital and has additional information to come forward.

HCA said in a statement: "Upon learning of the allegations, we notified law enforcement, and the individual was suspended and ultimately terminated. We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our patients and colleagues and will continue to assist law enforcement with their investigation of the individual."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Amanda Gay at agay@largo.com.

Tampa Bay 28 Mugshot Policy When a mugshot is used

If the person is still on the loose and a potential threat to the community; if there is a good chance that showing the suspect would help identify additional victims or otherwise protect the public from a serious threat or if the crime or the suspect is of such a significant note that seeing them in a mugshot is in the greater public interest. Using previous mugshots

Only if the story is specifically talking about that previous crime We do not show mugshots of victims

This policy started in early 2021