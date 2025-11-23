Sanding Ovations returns to Treasure Island after hurricane hiatus

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Sanding Ovations is a yearly event that draws thousands of visitors to the barrier island community,

But last year, it was impossible to hold due to the devastating impact of the back-to-back storms that battered the Tampa Bay area.

"It's been a challenging year for all of us at the city and then for all of our people here, our residents, our businesses, and so to bring this event back, it was a challenge," said Jason Beisel, public information officer with the City of Treasure Island.

Dan Doubleday, who has been running Sanding Ovations for over 15 years, said this year's event holds a special significance for the community, particularly after the difficult recovery period.

"It's so important to us. I don't know how we could do it on this island without it right now. We really need it," Doubleday said.

WFTS

The event is usually held around Thanksgiving, with the goal of bringing more foot traffic during what is typically a slower tourism season before the holidays.

"It's such a financial boost before Christmas that, you know, it's become a very, very important thing to this island," Doubleday said.

WFTS

Locals and vendors alike felt this year's event really provided the boost needed.

"It's been hard for everybody. To see everybody just having fun and enjoying. You know, coming to the beach and the weather has been amazing for everybody," says Sherri Evans, a local and vendor.

An encore weekend is planned for next weekend, right after Thanksgiving, offering another opportunity to experience the sand sculptures and support local vendors.



Share Your Story with Blake



Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.

Contact Blake Phillips First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.