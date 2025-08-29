Sarasota window company owner arrested again after construction fraud investigation: SCSO

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said the owner of a Sarasota-based window company was arrested for the second time this month following a year-long investigation into construction fraud.

Deputies said detectives started investigating Sash and Sill LLC, a company owned by 47-year-old Todd A. Hoch, in July 2024 after more than 30 victims reported fraudulent activities tied to the company.

The report said the victims signed contracts for window and door replacement services, and more than half of them made down payments but received no services.

The report also says other victims, whose projects were completed, were later burdened with property liens due to unpaid material costs by Hoch.

Deputies said some victims had to make additional payments to vendors to finalize work and clear the property liens.

SCSO said Hoch was arrested and charged with 17 counts of larceny for failing to refund the excess value of work, five counts of larceny for failing to refund excess work value, and five counts of embezzlement for misapplication of construction funds.

Charges filed against Hoch on Aug. 27 include multiple counts of misappropriation of construction funds and failing to refund excess work value.