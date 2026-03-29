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Six people injured after Treasure Island police chase leads to crash: PCSO

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole and a vacant building, PCSO said.
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TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — Six people were injured after a police chase in Treasure Island led to a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Deputies responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of 104th Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. They learned the vehicle had fled Treasure Island Police officers, who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop, according to a PCSO spokesperson.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole and a vacant building, PCSO said.

All six occupants, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The investigation of the crash remains ongoing and active.

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