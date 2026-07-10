31-year-old woman found dead in water at Lassing Park: St. Pete police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said first responders confirmed a 31-year-old woman was found dead floating in the water Friday.

Police responded to a call at about 10 a.m. on July 10 at Lassing Park on 2042 Beach Dr S.E. for an unresponsive woman wearing a bathing suit floating in the water close to shore.



Police said a fire rescue crew arrived and pronounced the woman was deceased.

A paddleboard was nearby and other items were found onshore, per St. Pete police.



Detectives confirmed through their investigation she had been paddleboarding.

Her death does not appear to be suspicious, according to police.

The Pinellas Medical Examiner will confirm the cause of death.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.