St. Pete City Council considers raising parking ticket rates

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Parking prices all over the Tampa Bay area are rising. Soon, parking citation rates could nearly double in St. Pete.

St. Pete City Council is considering raising parking citation rates from $17.50 to $32.50.

"Sometimes you can't find a parking spot anywhere," said SuAnn Young, a driver in St. Pete.

When it comes to parking near downtown St. Pete, many people agree it’s a hassle.

"It's just a hit or miss, you know, sometimes, you get lucky, sometimes you have to drive around the block, drive around the block drive around the block," said Steve, another driver.

WFTS

Many people do all they can to avoid paying for parking — and to avoid a parking ticket.

"I go in, but I leave my flashers on, I don't pay with the ones that say you gotta pay and pray that no one comes to give me a ticket," said Young.

City leaders say the rate increase is needed to encourage people to move their cars in time — and to free up more spaces for businesses.

"If prices go up, there's going to be more people who are like, we cant afford this extra amount of time," said Young.

And while many people tell Tampa Bay 28 they are frustrated with the possible increase, other residents said as long as drivers follow the rules, there’s not a problem.

"People should be aware of where they are parking, what the fines are, what the consequences are," said Kerem Esin, a homeowner.

WFTS

City council members are also considering raising the price of annual residential parking permits from $15 per vehicle to $30.

It’s something Esin doesn't agree with.

"On principle, I feel like I shouldn't have to pay to park in front of our house," he said.

While the cost of residential parking permits could go up, so could unauthorized residential parking tickets which could alleviate overcrowding in neighborhoods.

"When there are events downtown or at the parks it does get kind of crowded, mainly driven by events," said Esin.

Esin said he doesn't mind parking tickets increasing — but he also wants it to be more affordable to park in his neighborhood.

"So you need to strike a balance between making it convenient for the residents but still enjoying the things that make living in cities worth while," said Esin.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.