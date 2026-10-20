ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two years ago, we weren’t sure what the future held for the home of the Tampa Bay Rays ... but now Tropicana Field will be hosting the World Series.

Watch report from Casey Albritton:

St. Pete community reacts to Tampa Bay Rays making it to World Series

"It was a hard thing for us to go through," said Maryann Renfrow.

Two years ago, the unimaginable happened.

"It was surreal to hear that we lost the dome," said Renfrow.

“We were all kind of wondering, ‘What does the future hold for us here at the Rays stadium?’” said Keli Thomas with The Carpenter’s Daughter Boutique.

Hurricane Milton tore the roof off of Tropicana Field.

"I live right next door to the Trop and it was insane to see that every day," said Cathy Andersek with Zaytoon Grill.

And over the last two years, it’s taken a toll on the community.

"Honestly it was pitiful … the sales weren't there … it was everybody on Central. We all went downhill fast," said Mary Khalel with Zaytoon Grill.

Cathy Andersek is what you would call a mega-fan. She wears a Rays shirt almost every day to work at Zaytoon Grill and said seeing the Rays succeed has been more than just exciting.

"It brought life back to St. Pete, honestly … to see the streets full of people again, going in and out of the businesses, shops, having a great time," she said.

It’s also a real-life rags-to-riches story.

Tropicana Field is now center stage for the World Series.

“It really devastated and took out our legs for a while, but to have them come back, it’s almost kind of our little beacon in the sky of hope,” Thomas said.

With the Tampa Bay Rays playing in the World Series, MaryAnn Renfrow said it's an accomplishment worth waiting for.

"I don't think the doctor could have ordered a better medicine for us to heal," said Renfrow.

With only a couple years left of the Rays playing in St. Pete, Renfrow said she’s enjoying every minute, and hoping the team brings home a win.

"I think this is awesome … it's helping us to heal, to recover, to be inspired to do the work that it takes to come back as a better community than we were before," said Renfrow.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.