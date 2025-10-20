St. Pete man arrested after crashing into house in Pinellas County: FHP

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a St. Petersburg man was arrested after he crashed into a house and fled the scene.

FHP said 31-year-old Alhan Eduardo Montes Jaramillo was traveling southbound on South Keene Road shortly after midnight on Oct. 18.

According to officials, Jaramillo departed the roadway and collided with a fence at a house in the 1400 block of South Keene Road, before continuing forward across the yard and crashing into the front of the residence.

FHP said Jaramillo fled the scene after the crash and was later apprehended by Pinellas County deputies several hundred feet from the home.

Jaramillo was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, DUI with property damage, refusing sobriety testing and resisting arrest.