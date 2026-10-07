St. Pete man arrested after exposing himself to women at Walmart: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Tuesday after exposing himself to multiple women inside a Walmart store, officials said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department charged Eric Ruffin, 23, with exposure of sexual organs.

Police said Ruffin entered the Walmart at 3501 34th Street in St. Petersburg after arriving in a Mercedes-Benz sedan.

While inside the store, Ruffin raised his shorts and exposed himself to multiple women, according to an arrest affidavit.

The incidents were captured on surveillance video.

The registered owner of the Mercedes told police that Ruffin was driving the vehicle.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail without bond.

Ruffin also was arrested in January for exposing himself in Hillsborough County, court records show.