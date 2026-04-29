St. Pete police force way into home to save kidnapping victim: affidavit

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — St. Petersburg police forced their way into a home on Sunday to save a kidnapping victim, authorities said.

According to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit, Michael Warren, 36, was observed by several witnesses pushing the victim, and his girlfriend, against a vehicle in an alleyway behind their St. Petersburg home.

He was also seen pulling her hair and then picked up and slammed to the ground.

He then carried her into the home.

When St. Petersburg Police Department arrived, they could hear the victim crying inside the home, but nobody came to the door when they tried to make contact, the report stated.

Officers then forced their way inside the home.

Warren refused verbal commands by officers and tried to retreat into a bathroom before he was tased and taken into custody.

The victim suffered bruising on her upper left shoulder and the right side of her lower back, the affidavit stated.

Warren was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and resisting an officer without violence.