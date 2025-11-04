St. Pete police join campaign for bicylist and pedestrian safety: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said it will participate in a statewide campaign to prioritize pedestrian, bicyclist and motorist safety.

SPPD said it received a $76,940 contract to conduct a High Visibility Enforcement campaign focusing on bicycle and pedestrian safety from November 2025 through May 2026.

The release said SPPD was given the contract "to provide an increased police presence in high traffic areas to raise awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect pedestrians and bicyclists."

Over the next few months, enforcement and education efforts will be conducted along these roadways:



34th Street North and South

4th Street North and South

18th Avenue South

16th Street South

Third Street North

US 19/Fifth Avenue North

49th Street North

Police said Pinellas County ranks in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists.

The campaign starts on Nov. 4 on Fourth Street between Fifth Avenue South and Third Avenue North in St. Petersburg, per SPPD.