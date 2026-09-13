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St. Pete police looking for 18-year-old who shot stepfather: SPPD

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ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — St. Petersburg police are searching for an 18-year-old male who shot his stepfather on Sunday morning, officials said.

At 4:20 a.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) was called to a home in the 4300 block of Cherry Street Northeast to investigate a shooting.

During a verbal argument between the 34-year-old father and his 18-year-old stepson, the father suffered a gunshot wound, SPPD officials said.

The father suffered serious injuries and was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital.
The stepson fled the scene and is currently being sought by officers.

This is still an active investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

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