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St. Pete Police officer resigned before being terminated in confidential information-sharing investigation

St. Petersburg Police Department
WFTS
St. Petersburg Police Department
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police Chief Holloway said an SPPD officer resigned after he was found guilty of sharing confidential information from law enforcement databases with a suspect.

Officer Brandon Klaiber was found guilty of multiple personnel violations after it was discovered he shared internal protected information with a suspect.

St. Pete Police said an investigation was launched, and Klaiber was placed on administrative leave in December 2024. All credentials and computer access were suspended during the investigation.

According to Chief Holloway, the investigation revealed that Klaiber had looked up information on driver's licenses, tags, and other information.

The command review board reviewed Klaiber's case on Feb. 24 and found that if he had not resigned, then he would have been terminated.

Citrus County family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

Tommy Green was visiting his family in Citrus County to celebrate his birthday. He suffered a heart attack while swimming with the manatees, according to his family.

Family says father died after medical episode while swimming with manatees

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