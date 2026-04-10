Largo man charged with sexual battery at Pinellas Park massage parlor: PPD

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 40-year-old Largo man is accused of sexual battery Thursday evening inside a massage parlor in Pinellas Park.

Police said the incident happened at about 9 p.m. on April 9 inside Pure & Wellness Massage.

Police said officers learned the suspect entered and requested a massage at the parlor, and during the massage, the suspect sexually battered the victim.

Police added the suspect "removed items he believed could be used to identify him." Police said the suspect also tried to keep the victim from calling 911 before he fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives identified Adreon Javon Grant as the suspect, who according to Pinellas Park police, returned to the area and drove past the massage parlor over six hours after the incident.

Police said officers were attempting to stop the vehicle they believed Grant was driving, when he crashed his vehicle into a tree, according to the report.

Grant was uninjured from the crash. And he was taken into custody.

He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail. He is facing charges of sexual battery and tampering with a witness.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.