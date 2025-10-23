Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Petersburg honors legacy of former mayor David Fischer

asdf.png
St. Petersburg Museum of History
asdf.png
Posted

ST. PETE., Fla. — Former St. Petersburg Mayor David Fischer, who led the city from 1991 to 2001 and played a key role in its revitalization, is being remembered as a dedicated public servant.

Current Mayor Ken Welch shared a tribute on social media, calling Fischer a leader with vision, noting his role in bringing the Tampa Bay Devil Rays' first game to the city.

According to the St. Petersburg Museum of History, Fischer guided the city through a decade of downtown redevelopment and cultural investment, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

"I was 100% sure it was them."

A Tampa Bay area landscaping business owner narrowly avoided losing $15,000 to scammers who impersonated his bank and knew his detailed banking history. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator shares his story and how to spot the same "cash bag scam".

Tampa small business owner nearly lost $15K to sophisticated 'cash bag scam'

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.