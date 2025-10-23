St. Petersburg honors legacy of former mayor David Fischer

ST. PETE., Fla. — Former St. Petersburg Mayor David Fischer, who led the city from 1991 to 2001 and played a key role in its revitalization, is being remembered as a dedicated public servant.

Current Mayor Ken Welch shared a tribute on social media, calling Fischer a leader with vision, noting his role in bringing the Tampa Bay Devil Rays' first game to the city.

According to the St. Petersburg Museum of History, Fischer guided the city through a decade of downtown redevelopment and cultural investment, leaving a lasting impact on the community.