St. Petersburg hosting Second Saturday sandbag pickup as hurricane season begins

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg announced residents can pick up free sandbags during the city’s Second Saturday distribution event this weekend.

The event will take place Saturday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, located at 1744 9th Ave. N.

The city offers this monthly pickup to help residents prepare before a storm.

Sandbags are available year-round at this location, Monday through Friday, and on the second Saturday of each month from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Each household can pick up up to 10 sandbags after showing proof of residence.

Staff will be available to answer questions and help seniors or others who may not be able to fill and load their own bags.