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Investigation underway after woman dies in St. Pete crash: SPPD

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WFTS
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ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said an investigation is underway after a woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash occurred at the intersection of MLK Street South and 9th Avenue S. on May 6.

One of the vehicles was traveling southbound on MLK Street South when it struck a second vehicle, per SPPD.

Two people were transported to the hospital and a woman was pronounced dead on the scene, per the report.

Police said traffic homicide officials responded to the scene and are handling the ongoing investigation.

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Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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