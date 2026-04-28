St. Petersburg police search for missing 10-year-old Ryan White: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Petersburg police are asking for help locating 10-year-old Ryan White, who was last seen at his home near 41st Street and Fairfield Avenue South at 7 p.m.

He is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 115 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black T-shirt with “NIKE” written across the chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780 or 911 and reference case #2026-014032.