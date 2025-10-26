Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Pete’s Halloween on Central draws costumed crowds for miles of festivities

St. Petersburg’s Halloween on Central celebration brought trick-or-treaters of all ages to a closed stretch of Central Avenue for a day of Halloween fun.
St. Pete’s Halloween on Central draws costumed crowds for miles of festivities
HALLOWEEN.mp4.00_00_14_07.Still001.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETE., Fla. — St. Petersburg’s Halloween on Central celebration brought trick-or-treaters of all ages to a closed stretch of Central Avenue for a day of Halloween fun.

WATCH: St. Pete’s Halloween on Central draws costumed crowds for miles of festivities

St. Pete’s Halloween on Central draws costumed crowds for miles of festivities

Nearly two miles of the busy street were shut down to traffic, allowing families and visitors to walk safely while enjoying the seasonal atmosphere.

More than 100 vendors lined the route, selling everything from food to art, while attendees showed off creative costumes and explored the attractions in the heart of downtown.

The event was one of the city’s largest pre-Halloween gatherings, offering residents and visitors an early taste of the holiday spirit.

"I was 100% sure it was them."

A Tampa Bay area landscaping business owner narrowly avoided losing $15,000 to scammers who impersonated his bank and knew his detailed banking history. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator shares his story and how to spot the same "cash bag scam".

Tampa small business owner nearly lost $15K to sophisticated 'cash bag scam'

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.