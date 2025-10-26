ST. PETE., Fla. — St. Petersburg’s Halloween on Central celebration brought trick-or-treaters of all ages to a closed stretch of Central Avenue for a day of Halloween fun.

St. Pete’s Halloween on Central draws costumed crowds for miles of festivities

Nearly two miles of the busy street were shut down to traffic, allowing families and visitors to walk safely while enjoying the seasonal atmosphere.

More than 100 vendors lined the route, selling everything from food to art, while attendees showed off creative costumes and explored the attractions in the heart of downtown.

The event was one of the city’s largest pre-Halloween gatherings, offering residents and visitors an early taste of the holiday spirit.