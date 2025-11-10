Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspect in custody after shooting in St. Pete: Officials

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) has a suspect in custody after a man was shot on Sunday evening, per police officials.

Police officials said a man was shot in the 1200 block of 22nd St. S. around 11 p.m. on Nov. 9.

The man was able to run into a nearby convenience store for help and was taken to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition, per police.

Officials said police are currently interviewing a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

