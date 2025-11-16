Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Tampa Bay 28’s Wendy Ryan hosts Denim and Diamonds fundraiser in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan helped lead a night of giving in Clearwater as the emcee for the Raising Relief Foundation’s annual fundraiser.

The nonprofit assists those in need, especially during natural disasters like the hurricanes that impacted the region last season.

Last year’s event was canceled due to storms, making this year’s gathering especially meaningful for attendees and organizers.

Themed “Denim and Diamonds,” the evening brought together community members, donors, and volunteers to raise funds for ongoing relief efforts.

Wendy guided the program, highlighting the organization’s mission and the importance of supporting disaster response and recovery.

