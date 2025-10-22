Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Dunedin car crash

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies are investigating a crash in Dunedin between a teen cyclist and a car that left the rider with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened around shortly before 7:30 a.m. at New York Avenue and Main Street. Fifteen-year-old Viktor Rakaj was riding his bicycle northbound on New York Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection. He was hit by a 2024 Hyundai Elantra headed eastbound on Main Street. The car was being driven by 16-year-old Michael Rodriguez.

Rakaj was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Rodriguez was not hurt and cooperated with deputies. Both teens attend Dunedin High School.

Deputies said impairment and speed do not appear to be factors.

This is an ongoing investigation.

