Texas man charged with DUI after hitting, killing man on e-bike in Pinellas: FHP

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Texas man was arrested for drunk driving on Saturday in Pinellas County after hitting and killing a man on an electric bike, authorities said.

At about 3:05 a.m., a Chevy Silverado, driven by Robert Chase Self, 36, of Texas, was traveling eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report stated.

At the intersection of 4th Street North, the Self overtook and hit a 43-year-old St. Petersburg man traveling eastbound on an electric cycle.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Self was later arrested by FHP troopers for DUI and refused a breath test.