TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Rough water breaching seawall on Howard Frankland Bridge: FHP

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Monday waves are coming over the seawall on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Pinellas County.
FHP is advising travelers going westbound on I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge to be aware of rough water breaching the seawall and spraying onto the roadway.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
