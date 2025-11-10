Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Rough water breaching seawall on Howard Frankland Bridge: FHP

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Rough water breaching seawall on Howard Franklin Bridge: FHP
Florida 511 traffic camera
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Rough water breaching seawall on Howard Franklin Bridge: FHP
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Monday waves are coming over the seawall on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Pinellas County.

FHP is advising travelers going westbound on I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge to be aware of rough water breaching the seawall and spraying onto the roadway.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Florida doctor's fight for breast cancer patients denied insurance coverage gets Hollywood spotlight

St. Petersburg plastic surgeon, Dr. Alicia Billington, was floored when she learned ABC’s hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy," addressed the issue in a recent episode.

Florida doctor's fight for breast cancer patients denied insurance coverage gets Hollywood spotlight

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.