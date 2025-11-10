TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Rough water breaching seawall on Howard Frankland Bridge: FHP

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said Monday waves are coming over the seawall on the Howard Frankland Bridge in Pinellas County.

FHP is advising travelers going westbound on I-275 on the Howard Frankland Bridge to be aware of rough water breaching the seawall and spraying onto the roadway.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.