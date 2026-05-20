Two critical in Palm Harbor crash, dog survives: PHFR

PALM HARBOR, FLA. — A Palm Harbor crash sent two people to a hospital in critical condition, on Tuesday, but a dog in the car appeared uninjured, officials said.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue (PHFR) responded to a single-vehicle crash into a concrete pole at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Cypress Drive in the northbound lanes.

Both the driver and passenger suffered critical injuries and required extrication from the vehicle.

Throughout the extended extrication, PHFR provided immediate patient care inside the vehicle until both patients could be safely removed, officials said.

Both were then taken by helicopter to a nearby trauma center.

Also inside the vehicle was a small dog, which appeared to be uninjured, PHFR said.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic for evaluation and care.