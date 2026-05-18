Florida man arrested for manslaughter faces over a dozen charges in DUI crash involving multiple vehicles

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing over a dozen charges, including manslaughter, after he is accused of driving drunk, crashing into multiple vehicles and driving off.

Around 9:30 a.m. on May 18, FHP said a Toyota Camry driven by Gregorio Santoni Reyes was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 19 just north of Little Road in Pasco County.

Reyes collided with a Mazda, sideswiped a Ford Bronco, causing the Bronco to cross a grassy median and hit a Hyundai SUV traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Hyundai SUV, Jonathan Quiles, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

The driver and passengers of the Ford Bronco were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

FHP said witnesses told troopers Reyes came to a stop for about two minutes before fleeing the area with his hazard lights activated.

After a search for the suspect, FHP said Hernando County Sheriff's deputy had found the suspect at a Walgreens at 13053 Cortez Boulevard.

FHP said Reyes was sitting in the car with his feet hanging out the window, and the vehicle was not properly parked.

Reyes was interviewed by an FHP trooper who observed multiple indicators of impairment, including slurred speech, incoherent and mumbled speech, and difficulty starting without assistance.

He was read his Miranda rights and responded with a thumbs-up gesture, FHP said. Reyes was surprised and unaware that the crash had occurred.

He faces over a dozen charges, including DUI manslaughter, hit and run involving death, 3 counts of hit and run property damage, and 3 counts of DUI property damage.