LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — As military leaders and defense contractors gather in Tampa for SOF Week, leaders in Pasco County are using the event to promote the county as a destination for aerospace and defense companies.

The Pasco Economic Development Council has been working to recruit more businesses tied to aviation, defense manufacturing, simulation, and technology industries.

Watch report from Erik Waxler

Pasco County pitches defense industry growth during Tampa’s SOF Week

Among the companies already operating in Pasco County is Smytec, a United Kingdom-based company that has been in the county for more than a year. They produce high-tech forensic imaging cameras.

“There are a lot of places in America that try to entice international companies to come in. So far, I think we’ve struck gold with Pasco,” Smytec CEO, Alexander Smyth said.

DAGAR Group also operates in Wesley Chapel, focusing on defense analytics and global response services.

“Pasco is a beautiful, growing county. We love Pasco County because we have all these resources available, like the Pasco County EDC,” co-founder Boris Levin said.

Pasco EDC President and CEO Bill Cronin said the defense and aerospace sector aligns well with the county’s long-term economic goals.

“Florida’s historically not a big manufacturing area. But these types of things are clean. They are great for our environment in terms of working together with our talent and our environment,” Cronin said.

The EDC says Pasco County’s location near Tampa, access to major transportation corridors, and lower operating costs make it attractive to companies looking to expand. The county is intersected by Interstate 75, the Suncoast Parkway, U.S. 19, U.S. 41, and U.S. 301.

Economic leaders are also promoting workforce development opportunities. Pasco County Schools serves more than 86,000 students and offers 42 career and technical education pathways tied to local industries.

The EDC also points to partnerships with institutions, including the University of South Florida and Saint Leo University, along with manufacturing training programs through AmSkills.

According to the EDC’s aerospace and defense industry report, more than 3,500 degrees and certificates connected to aerospace, aviation, and defense careers were earned in the Tampa metropolitan area during the 2022-23 academic year.

The county also has more than 2,000 acres identified through its Ready Sites Program for industrial development.

John Driscoll with DSI, a data forensics analysis company planning to open an office in Pasco County, said his familiarity with the region helped influence the decision.

“My last Florida assignment was at Central Command in Tampa, and I’m familiar with Pasco County,” Driscoll said.

Pasco County already hosts a number of aerospace and defense-related companies, including TRU Simulation + Training, Bay Tech Industries, and Orbital Corporation.

The aerospace, aviation, and defense sector in Pasco County has an average annual wage of more than $89,000, according to the EDC report.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.