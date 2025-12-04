Tyrone Middle School opens food pantry to help their families, staff in need

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County school cut the ribbon on a new food pantry to help support families.

“We want to make sure that no kid comes to school hungry,” said Jade Jessurun, the school social worker for Tyrone Middle.

“It helps the community, like it’s a way to give back,” said student Michael Wright.

Tyrone Middle School in St. Pete opened the Eagles Fresh Market, its first on-campus food pantry.

It’s in partnership with Feeding Tampa Bay and BayCare.

“This is going to be for our students and their families,” said Jessurun. "We will be open for families every Thursday and then for students every Friday, and we will also open up to our staff after our families have had a chance to come and see if there’s anything they need in here.”

Jessurun said it's no cost and no questions asked.

With rising prices, she said there’s a need, so they want to make sure they fill the gap.

"Research has shown that if they’re hungry, they’re not able to be successful in their academics or their social and emotional well-being,” said Jessurun.

The district said this is the 28th food pantry operating across Pinellas County Schools.

“Just thankful,” said student Mason Hubert. "It’s hard to do. It’s hard to get this running and going, so I’m just happy that we can do this, and I think the families will be too.”



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market.

